Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($16.25) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.96) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.67) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 942 ($13.31). 3,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1-year low of GBX 889.26 ($12.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,124 ($15.89).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. is a brewer and pub company. The Company operates pubs and hotels. Its brands include the ESB and London Pride. The Company’s operating segments include Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns and The Fuller’s Beer Company. The Managed Pubs and Hotels segment includes managed pubs and managed hotels, and The Stable Pizza & Cider.

