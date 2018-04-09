McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research note published on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.32) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Investec decreased their target price on McBride from GBX 230 ($3.25) to GBX 215 ($3.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Numis Securities decreased their target price on McBride from GBX 240 ($3.39) to GBX 210 ($2.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their target price on McBride from GBX 200 ($2.83) to GBX 180 ($2.54) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 216.67 ($3.06).

Shares of LON:MCB traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 163.20 ($2.31). 17,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,889. McBride has a 12 month low of GBX 148.80 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 235 ($3.32).

McBride (LON:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £368.40 million for the quarter. McBride had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 0.33%.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

