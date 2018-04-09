Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a GBX 4,050 ($57.24) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,628 ($51.28) to GBX 3,729 ($52.71) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Numis Securities upped their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,413 ($48.24) to GBX 3,600 ($50.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,940 ($55.69) price target on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,884.36 ($54.90).

Shares of Berkeley Group stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.16) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,847 ($54.37). The stock had a trading volume of 385,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,898. Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,903 ($41.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,270 ($60.35).

In other news, insider Karl Whiteman sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,818 ($53.96), for a total transaction of £553,610 ($782,487.63). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 215,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,190 ($59.22), for a total transaction of £9,012,731.90 ($12,738,843.67).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

