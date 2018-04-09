LIFE (LIFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $4,367.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta, Tidex and CoinExchange. In the last week, LIFE has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00783590 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00175700 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037804 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,975,040,138 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_. LIFE’s official website is token.lifelabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LIFE is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Its primary goal is to be used for charitable causes. “

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

