LIFE (CRYPTO:LIFE) One Day Volume Tops $7,377.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $7,377.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, CoinExchange and EtherDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00742969 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00175700 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037983 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE launched on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,975,040,138 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_. The official website for LIFE is token.lifelabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LIFE is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. Its primary goal is to be used for charitable causes. “

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is not presently possible to buy LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

