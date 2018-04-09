LightChain (LIGHT) Price Down 11.5% This Week

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, LightChain has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LightChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. LightChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $408,059.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00762918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00175116 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052728 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About LightChain

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 coins. LightChain’s official website is www.lightchain.one. LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling LightChain

LightChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy LightChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LightChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LightChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for LightChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightChain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.