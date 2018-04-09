Linamar (TSE:LNR) Director William Harrison Sells 600 Shares

Linamar (TSE:LNR) Director William Harrison sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.18, for a total value of C$43,908.00.

Shares of Linamar stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$71.98. 195,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,892. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$54.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82 by C($0.01). Linamar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Linamar from C$81.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$84.00.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

