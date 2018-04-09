Lincoln Financial Group (LNC) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lincoln Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5892192175355 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 815,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Lincoln Financial Group has a 12 month low of $62.67 and a 12 month high of $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $15,094.70, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Lincoln Financial Group had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Lincoln Financial Group will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Lincoln Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

Lincoln Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on LNC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase set a $87.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Lincoln Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 102,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $8,671,508.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $620,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,032,099. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/lincoln-national-lnc-earns-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-15-updated-updated.html.

Lincoln Financial Group Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.