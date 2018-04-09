Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Share Price

News articles about Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lindblad Expeditions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3203622270514 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.62. 36,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $484.73, a PE ratio of 117.67 and a beta of -0.37.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.71 million. analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $94,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,077,209 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,080.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,950.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,200. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

