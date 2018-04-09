Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Lindsay Manufacturing (NYSE:LNN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Lindsay Manufacturing (NYSE:LNN) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lindsay Manufacturing were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lindsay Manufacturing by 41.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Lindsay Manufacturing by 43.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay Manufacturing by 24.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lindsay Manufacturing from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindsay Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindsay Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other Lindsay Manufacturing news, Director Bill Welsh sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNN stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. Lindsay Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $82.31 and a 12-month high of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $922.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay Manufacturing (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Lindsay Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Manufacturing will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Manufacturing Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

