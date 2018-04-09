Line Corp (LN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Line from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho downgraded Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CLSA upgraded Line from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LN. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Line by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,594,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,908,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Line by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Line by 47,356.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 62,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Line by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Line by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Line stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Line has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/line-corp-ln-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.