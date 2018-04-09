Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) Price Reaches $8.56

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $887.02 million and approximately $20.61 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $8.56 or 0.00127144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, CoinEgg and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00198982 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051416 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00110718 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00197000 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000951 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00059964 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 119,925,484 coins and its circulating supply is 103,674,052 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself, operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, it's most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution and monetisation of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoolCoin, Coinroom, Bittrex, COSS, Bit-Z, Exrates, CoinEgg, BitGrail, BitBay, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, ChaoEX, Poloniex, YoBit, Abucoins and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

