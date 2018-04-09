LiteBar (LTB) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

LiteBar (CURRENCY:LTB) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One LiteBar coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiteBar has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. LiteBar has a market cap of $150,292.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of LiteBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 175.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005878 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000124 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007100 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000118 BTC.

LiteBar Coin Profile

LiteBar (CRYPTO:LTB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. LiteBar’s total supply is 908,433 coins. LiteBar’s official Twitter account is @litebarco. LiteBar’s official website is litebar.co.

Buying and Selling LiteBar

LiteBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy LiteBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBar must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

