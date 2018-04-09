Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) Price Reaches $115.01

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and approximately $251.59 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $115.01 or 0.01709130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Dgtmarket and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008089 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016089 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001182 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 56,007,643 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges and investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

