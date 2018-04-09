LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 227.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,953 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.15% of LivePerson worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,112,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,910 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,695,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,645 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 124.7% during the third quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 479,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 266,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 66.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 462,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 183,920 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $737,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,223.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $37,714.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,794. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on LivePerson to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

NASDAQ:LPSN remained flat at $$15.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 721,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,831. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.96, a P/E ratio of -253.33 and a beta of 0.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

