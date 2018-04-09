LockChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.51 Million (LOC)

LockChain (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, LockChain has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One LockChain token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00012009 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta and HitBTC. LockChain has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $28,886.00 worth of LockChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00059911 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001352 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000951 BTC.

LockChain Token Profile

LockChain (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockChain’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. LockChain’s official website is lockchain.co. LockChain’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loco is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency using the Quark algorithm. It features fast transactions through InstantX and anonymous payments through Darksend. “

LockChain Token Trading

LockChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is not possible to buy LockChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

