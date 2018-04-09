LockChain (CRYPTO:LOC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28,366.00

LockChain (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One LockChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00012285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta and Mercatox. LockChain has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $28,366.00 worth of LockChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LockChain has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00058987 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001167 BTC.

LockChain Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockChain’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. LockChain’s official website is lockchain.co. LockChain’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loco is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency using the Quark algorithm. It features fast transactions through InstantX and anonymous payments through Darksend. “

LockChain Token Trading

LockChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase LockChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

