Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.18.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern's scoring:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.18. 521,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -22.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $95,569.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.01 and a 52-week high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 354.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $348.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.02.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.74, for a total value of $6,588,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,941.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard F. Ambrose sold 7,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.89, for a total transaction of $2,690,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

