Loews (L) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.10

Media stories about Loews (NYSE:L) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Loews earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.7861670859928 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $16,237.39, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Loews had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Loews will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Several research firms have commented on L. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins downgraded Loews to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, insider Kenneth I. Siegel sold 6,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $313,535.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $370,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,990,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,055,945.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $697,655. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/loews-l-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-10-updated-updated.html.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.