Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Logitech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 183,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,809. Logitech has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $5,891.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $812.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.47 million. Logitech had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.38%. equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP L Joseph Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcel Stolk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $789,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,673 shares of company stock valued at $12,376,204. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Logitech by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Logitech by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

