Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Unio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 82,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,583,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $61.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $99,391.66, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.72 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.43 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

