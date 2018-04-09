Short Interest in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Expands By 47.1%

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,268,147 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 7,661,154 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,562,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $88.24 on Monday. Lowe's Companies has a one year low of $70.76 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73,239.20, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. Lowe's Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 40.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,144,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,210,613,000 after buying an additional 4,351,830 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 2,147.5% during the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,617,000 after buying an additional 2,397,937 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 196.8% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,284,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,540,000 after buying an additional 2,177,496 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $178,251,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,279,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,879,000 after buying an additional 1,659,841 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

