Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. 3,864,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,359,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Lowe's Companies has a 12-month low of $70.76 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73,239.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

