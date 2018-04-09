John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (JHMT) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 9.85% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000.

JHMT opened at $42.02 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

