Applied Materials (AMAT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,217 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Vetr raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.53 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $922,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,161.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54,992.96, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

