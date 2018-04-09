LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 968,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,850,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 17.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 53,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 269,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.82, for a total value of $58,737,559.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,753 shares in the company, valued at $64,420,918.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $426,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,108 shares of company stock worth $61,321,396. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

BDX stock opened at $215.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57,375.15, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $175.66 and a 12-month high of $248.39.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/lpl-financial-llc-purchases-3815-shares-of-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx-updated-updated.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.