LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P/Citigroup Intl Trsry Bond (IGOV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P/Citigroup Intl Trsry Bond (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P/Citigroup Intl Trsry Bond worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P/Citigroup Intl Trsry Bond by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,434,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P/Citigroup Intl Trsry Bond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,241,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P/Citigroup Intl Trsry Bond by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 748,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 89,614 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P/Citigroup Intl Trsry Bond by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 748,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,351,000 after acquiring an additional 591,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P/Citigroup Intl Trsry Bond by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $51.40 on Monday. iShares S&P/Citigroup Intl Trsry Bond has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

iShares S&P/Citigroup Intl Trsry Bond Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

