LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.65% of SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XNTK. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $86.56 on Monday. SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $97.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0834 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/lpl-financial-llc-sells-3009-shares-of-spdr-morgan-stanley-technology-xntk-updated-updated.html.

About SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

