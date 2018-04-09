First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (FDIV) Position Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,563 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.39% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDIV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

FDIV opened at $48.85 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (FDIV) Position Lowered by LPL Financial LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/lpl-financial-llc-sells-45563-shares-of-first-trust-exchange-traded-fund-iv-fdiv-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.