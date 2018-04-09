LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,387 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 22,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 574,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $22.98 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $16,665.23, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

