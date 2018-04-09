LRAD (LRAD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LRAD earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.9646021539071 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on LRAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of LRAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LRAD in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LRAD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,771. LRAD has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.00 and a beta of 0.62.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. LRAD had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard Hoe Osgood III acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LRAD

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

