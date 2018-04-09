Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact LRR Energy (NYSE:LRE) Stock Price

News coverage about LRR Energy (NYSE:LRE) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LRR Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 44.7171603907212 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of LRE stock opened at $4.32 on Monday.

About LRR Energy

LRR Energy, L.P. (LRR Energy) operates, acquires, exploits and develops producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s properties consist of onshore oil and natural gas properties. Its oil and natural gas properties include the Permian Basin region in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and East Texas, and the Gulf Coast region in Texas.

