LTC Properties, Inc. Plans Apr 18 Dividend of $0.19 (LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a apr 18 dividend on Monday, April 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 74.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

Shares of LTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,315. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,485.69, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTC. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on LTC Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on LTC Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At December 31, 2017, LTC had 202 investments located in 29 states comprising 105 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

