Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect LTC Properties (LTC) Stock Price

Media stories about LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LTC Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8768361784188 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on LTC Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,485.69, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At December 31, 2017, LTC had 202 investments located in 29 states comprising 105 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

