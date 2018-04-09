Luby's (LUB) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Luby's (NYSE:LUB) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Luby's earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 44.1885203512901 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:LUB remained flat at $$2.83 during midday trading on Monday. 2,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Luby's has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.43.

Luby's (NYSE:LUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.13 million for the quarter. Luby's had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%.

In related news, Director Harris J. Pappas purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/lubys-lub-receiving-somewhat-critical-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

Luby's Company Profile

Luby’s, Inc, is a multi-branded company operating in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. The Company is managed through three segments: Company-owned restaurants, franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services (CSS). The company-owned restaurants brands are Luby’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise with a couple of non-core restaurant locations under other brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.