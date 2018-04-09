Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,735. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $3,638.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.67. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Lumentum will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Judy G. Hamel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Judy G. Hamel sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $56,036.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,816. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

