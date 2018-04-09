Luminus Management LLC Buys 33,384 Shares of Dow Chemical (DWDP)

Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,384 shares during the period. Dow Chemical accounts for about 3.2% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dow Chemical worth $148,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DWDP. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,116,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,887,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,569,000. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new stake in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Dow Chemical from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

DWDP stock opened at $63.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91. Dow Chemical has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $148,382.05, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.46 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. Dow Chemical’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

