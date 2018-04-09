Luna Coin (LUNA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $533.00

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Luna Coin has a total market cap of $50,461.00 and approximately $533.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00757845 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00174061 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

