Lunyr One Day Volume Reaches $1.65 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $7.87 or 0.00116776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BigONE, Liqui and EtherDelta. Lunyr has a total market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00761749 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00177149 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037673 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BigONE, Bittrex, CryptoDerivatives, YoBit, EtherDelta, Gate.io, HitBTC and Liqui. It is not possible to buy Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

