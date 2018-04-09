Lykke (LKK) Price Tops $0.0708

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Lykke coin can now be bought for $0.0708 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lykke has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Lykke has a market cap of $22.07 million and $12,435.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00761749 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00177149 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037673 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Lykke Coin Profile

Lykke’s genesis date was March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,721,416 coins. Lykke’s official website is lykke.com. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lykke is a semi-decentralized trading platform with zero fees for all assets and financial instruments. The platform is based on blockchain technology. The LKK token is a Colored Coin representing shares in the Lykke exchange. “

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Lykke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

