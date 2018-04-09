Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

Separately, Hovde Group set a $11.00 target price on Macatawa Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.13, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.55. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 21.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

