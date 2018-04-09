Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,040 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Mack Cali Realty worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,531.48, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.16%. analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

In other Mack Cali Realty news, CFO David J. Smetana acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $97,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,788. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

