Mackinac Financial Co. (MFNC) CFO Sells $12,195.00 in Stock

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) CFO Jesse A. Deering sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $12,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MFNC opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.48. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MFNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Mackinac Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mackinac Financial stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Mackinac Financial worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation is a bank holding Company of mBank (the Bank). The Company, through the Bank, is engaged in the general commercial banking business. The Bank provides a range of loan and deposit products. These banking services include customary retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, safe deposit facilities, real estate mortgage lending, commercial lending, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing.

