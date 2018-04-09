Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Cellular (USM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) by 816.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Cellular were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Cellular by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Cellular by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Cellular by 145.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Cellular by 20.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

USM stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,515.43, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. U.S. Cellular has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. U.S. Cellular had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.22%. U.S. Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Cellular will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Perez sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $73,612.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $313,172.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre Drake sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $53,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,962 shares of company stock worth $279,284. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

