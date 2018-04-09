Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Regeneron worth $20,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron by 589.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,663,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,892,000 after acquiring an additional 485,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron during the 4th quarter valued at $143,255,000. HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron during the 4th quarter valued at $122,187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,801,000 after acquiring an additional 276,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Regeneron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Regeneron in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Regeneron from $540.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Regeneron in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Regeneron from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.49.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.60, for a total value of $325,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,705,640. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN stock opened at $319.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34,420.71, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Regeneron has a 12-month low of $313.53 and a 12-month high of $543.55.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.05. Regeneron had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Regeneron’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Regeneron will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/macquarie-group-ltd-buys-27393-shares-of-regeneron-pharmaceuticals-inc-regn-updated-updated.html.

Regeneron Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.