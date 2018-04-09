Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.42% of Enbridge Energy Partners worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,619,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,284 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 4,246,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,909 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,001,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 3,011,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,203.13, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems.

