PTC Inc (PTC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286,502 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of PTC worth $62,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PTC by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PTC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 639,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,946.92, a P/E ratio of 105.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PTC had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $306.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 5,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $404,172.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,368.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,872. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PTC Inc (PTC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/macquarie-group-ltd-has-62-09-million-position-in-ptc-inc-ptc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About PTC

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.