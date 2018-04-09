Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 231,773 Shares of Callidus Software Inc. (CALD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,773 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.23% of Callidus Software worth $63,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALD. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Callidus Software by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Callidus Software by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Callidus Software by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callidus Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callidus Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,392.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.47 and a beta of 1.15. Callidus Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Callidus Software had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. equities research analysts expect that Callidus Software Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Callidus Software in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of Callidus Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 231,773 Shares of Callidus Software Inc. (CALD)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/macquarie-group-ltd-purchases-231773-shares-of-callidus-software-inc-cald-updated-updated-updated.html.

Callidus Software Profile

Callidus Software Inc provides cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions worldwide. The company enables its customers to sell Lead to Money suite of solutions that identify leads, train personnel, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation, capture customer feedback, and provide predictive analytics for competitive advantage.

Receive News & Ratings for Callidus Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callidus Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.