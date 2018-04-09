MACRON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,293.00 (MCRN)

MACRON (CURRENCY:MCRN) traded 215.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. MACRON has a market capitalization of $545,961.00 and approximately $1,293.00 worth of MACRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MACRON coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, MACRON has traded 274% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MACRON Coin Profile

MACRON (CRYPTO:MCRN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2017. MACRON’s total supply is 401,421,401 coins. MACRON’s official Twitter account is @MacronCoin.

Buying and Selling MACRON

MACRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase MACRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MACRON must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MACRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

