Maggie (MAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Maggie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maggie has a market cap of $0.00 and $343,983.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maggie has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.87 or 0.04422240 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001245 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013972 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007697 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012961 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Maggie Profile

Maggie is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. The official website for Maggie is maggie.vip.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magnet is a Proof of Word and Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Magnet features a network of masternodes who process near-instant and private transactions. “

Maggie Token Trading

Maggie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy Maggie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maggie must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maggie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

